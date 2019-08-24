ICAI CA Inter Result 2019 released, check it on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Exam results for old and new courses.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check it on the official website icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Around 1, 22,788 appeared for the new course exams.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website of ICAI icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the link which says 'Result declaration of May-June 2019 Intermediate Old & New course examination'

Enter your registration number or PIN/roll number

On submitting the same, ICAI CA Inter Result 2019 results will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out of the same for future use.