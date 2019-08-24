HSSC Group JE exam admit card 2019 declared, here's how to check

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the admit card for the Junior Engineer written exam. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download their e-hall tickets at hssc.gov.in.
HSSC will conduct OMR Based Test on August 31, 2019, and on September 1, 2019. This year there is a total of 1634 vacancies for the posts of JE in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil & Horticulture trades in the Haryana State.
HSSC Group JE exam admit card 2019: Steps to check
Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in
Click on the link of HSSC Group D admit card HSSC Group JE
Enter details asked on the page registration number and DOB/password
Admit card of HSSC JE will appear on the page
Download your admit card, take a printout for further reference
