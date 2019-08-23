TNTET result 2019 declared, here's how to check

The Teachers Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has declared the results for Tamil Nadu Paper 1 of Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019.

Candidates who have appeared form the exam can check it on the official website trb.tn.nic.in. This year as many as 1,62,316 candidates appeared for TNTET Paper 1 exam. The TNTET examination was held from June 8, 2019

TNTET result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board -- trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper I'

You will be redirected to a new window. Here, click on 'Paper-1 result'.

You can download it for future reference