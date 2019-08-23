TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2019 released, here's how to check

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC Group 4 Hall Tickets have been declared. The candidates who have applied for the exam can check their hall tickets on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on September 1, 2019.

The admit card can be accessed online. The candidate must have his application no for downloading the admit card. Admit card will not be sent through Post to any candidate.

Around 649 vacancies are made available for various posts such as village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the commission on tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in

Click on the link available on the homepage which says Download Group 4 Hall Ticket 2019

The link will redirect to a new page. Enter Application number and date of birth to procced

The Admit Card will display on the screen

Download it for further reference