Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary result 2019 declared; check at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 today (August 23). Candidates can download their results from the board's official website, mahresult.nic.in. According to Jagranjosh.com, the result was declared at 1 pm today.

Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks have to attach a photocopy of the online mark sheet. The candidates who want to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets can apply between August 26 to September 14 after paying the prescribed fees.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Supplementary exam results 2019’ link

Step 3: Enter valid credentials like roll number and birth date to login

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ to generate your Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Results 2019