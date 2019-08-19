HSSC JE exam and admit card release date announced; check at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the exam dates for Junior Engineer. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the commission official website, www.hssc.gov.in. As per the notice, HSSC JE Written Exam will be held on 31 August 2019 from 03:00 PM & 4:30 PM and 01 September 2019 from 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM.

According to Jagranjosh.com, HSSC JE Civil Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 August 2019 (Saturday) from 03:00 PM & 4:30 PM and HSSC JE Mechanical and Horticulture Exam will be held on 01 September 2019 (Sunday) from 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. HSSC JE Electrical Exam will be held on 01 September 2019 (Saturday) from 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will release the Haryana JE Admit Card on August 23 on its official website. HSSC JE Exam will consist of 100 MCQs in which 75% weightage is given for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned subject and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geology, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.