UPSC CMS Result 2019 declared, here's how to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Combined Medical Services(CMS) 2019 results. All the candidates who have applied for the exam can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Selected students are qualified for the interview and personality test. There is about 965 post available.

UPSC CMS Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on 'Written Result (with name): Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019.

Download the result.

A PDF file will appear on your screen.

Press Cont + F and check your name.