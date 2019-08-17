SCCL Recruitment 2019: South Central Coalfields invites applications for 88,585 vacant positions; check at scclcil.in

South Central Coalfields, also known as SCCLCIL, has invited online applications for 88,585 vacant position through a notification. Candidates can check the notification on SCCLCIL's official website, scclcil.in. The notification is marked with the number ref no. SCCLCIL/MH/IND/2019/13862. It is dated July 25. The online application form is open and available until October 19, says the notification.

The notification says that vacancies are available in 26 posts namely MTS supervisor, accounts clerk, accountants, junior clerk, computer operator and pro assistance, stenographer english, stenographer hindi, secretarial assistant, electrician, fitter, welder gas and electric, welder mig and arg, turner, machinist, diesel mechanic, draughtsman civil, draughtsman mechanical, plumber, carpenter, trade supervisors, heavy vehicle drivers, fork lift operators, junior civil engineers, junior mechanical engineers, junior electrical engineers, assistant managers.

Total vacant positions -88,585: MTS Surveyor- 20390; Accounts Clerks- 322; Accountants- 140; Junior Clerk- 382; Computer Operator and Pro Assistance- 5224; Stenographer English- 1600; Stenographer Hindi- 1600; Secretarial Assistant- 560; Electrician- 5970; Fitter Posts- 4376; Welder (Gas and Electric)- 3200; Welder (Mig & Arg)-4380; Turner- 7430; Machinists- 6135; Diesel Mechanic- 4850; Draughtsman (Civil) -2480; Draughtsman (Mechanical)- 3798; Plumber- 5670; Trade Supervisors-2230; Carpenter- 4200; Heavy Vehicle Drivers- 1250; Fork Lift Operators- 720; Junior Civil Engineer-640; Junior Mechanical Engineers-430; Junior Electrical Engineer- 430; and Assistant Manager-178.

Steps to apply for SCCL Coal India Jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website scclcil.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal

Step 4: Login and open the application form

Step 5: Fill in all required details and upload the documents

Step 6: Submit the required fee

Step 7: Click submit

Step 8: Take a print of the application form

Step 9: You will also receive a text message or email confirming your application