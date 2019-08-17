CBSE CTET December 2019 schedule released; application process to begin next week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam dates for the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CBSE is set to conduct the CTET exam on December 8th, 2019 and the application process will begin from Monday, August 19th, 2019. The CBSE board will be releasing the detailed information brochure for CTET 2019 exam in the upcoming week. Subsequently, the application process for CTET December 2019 will also proceed.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The test is conducted in 20 languages and in over 100 centres across the country. While the application process will begin from August 19th, the last day to apply to participate in the CTET December 2019 exam is September 18th. The notification is also expected to release on the same day which candidates can access at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

According to NDTV, CBSE generally conducts the CTET examination twice in a year, once in July and once in December. The result for the July 2019 CTET exam was released on July 30th in which around 3.5 candidates had participated out of which 2.15 lakh qualified from Paper I and 1.37 lakh from Paper II.