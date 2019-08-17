Calicut University re-evaluation results 2019 declare, here's how to check

Calicut University has declared revaluation result for various undergraduate courses. The result of BA, AFU, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTFP (CUCBCSS) undergraduate courses has been on the official website. The Candidates who have applied for the exam can check it on uoc.ac.in.

Calicut university re-evaluation results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official site of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Click on result option on the home page.

Press 'Revaluation Result link' available on the result section.

A new page will appear here enter the registration number and the captcha code, click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.