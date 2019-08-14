SSC JE Notification 2019 for recruitment released, application process begins

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019. Candidates can check the notification on the commission's official website, https://ssc.nic.in/. The SSC JE registration process will be held from August 13 to September 12.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 14-09-2019 (05pm). However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 16-09-2019 provided the challan has been generated by them before 14-09-2019 (5pm). The date for computer-based objective type examination (Paper 1) and Paper II (conventional type) for these posts will notified later.

The candidates will be able to register for recruitment in various trades including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts Junior Engineers in various ministries, departments and organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs. 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Submission of online application begins: August 13, 2019

Submission of online applications ends: September 12, 2019

Last date for receipt of applications: September 12, 2019 (17:00)

Last date for making online fee payment: September 14, 2019 (17:00)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: September 14, 2019 (17:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 16, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): To be notified later

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later