BPSC Results 2019 declared, here's how to check

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results of 63rd Main Examination. The candidates who have cleared the exams will be called for an interview, which will begin from August 27, 2019. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

A total of 955 candidates cleared the main exam and qualified for the interview. In this, 355 seats would be filled through the recruitment process. The main exams were held from January 12, 2019, to January 17, 2019.

The division of seats is as follows: 1 seat of Bihar Administrative Service, 6 of Bihar Police Service, 123 of Bihar Finance Service, 123 of Labor Enforcement Officer, 11 of Bihar Labor Service, 19 of Revenue Officer, three of Employment Officer, 9 seats of Bihar Kara Service, Bihar Nimbadhan.

BPSC 63rd Mains exam result: Steps to check

Go on to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Go to the link Bihar BPSC

Submit your roll number, registration number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

You can download it for future reference