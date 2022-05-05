2 killed in California shooting near a private university

Two people were killed and another injured after a shooting incident took place near a private university in California, local media reported citing police.

Investigators said the incident took place at around 2.15 a.m. on Wednesday In Riverside city's the 11000 block of Pierce Street near the La Sierra University, reports Xinhua news agency citing the local KABC-TV as saying. At the site, police officers found two people with gunshot wounds, KABC-TV said. One person died at the scene. The other was sent to the hospital.

A few minutes later, officers were flagged down on a nearby freeway off-ramp and found another person shot several times, who was rushed to the hospital but later died, said the report.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and its proximity to the university were not immediately known.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:39 AM IST