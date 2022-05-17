2 DU colleges offered IAS coaching, Dean Balaram Pani starts inquiry

New Delhi: Two Delhi University colleges -- Swami Shraddhanand and Hansraj -- are providing IAS coaching, despite university officials saying these colleges are "purely government-funded academic institutions" and cannot provide such coaching. DU's Academic Council member Dr. Alok Pandey said Hansraj College has been offering IAS coaching in conjunction with a private institute since last year, while Shraddhanand College just issued a notification.

The admission to IAS classes at Hansraj College is open to all the students of the University of Delhi, it said.

Yogesh Singh, DU's vice-chancellor, said he had no idea that these colleges provided such coaching. Shraddhanand College principal Praveen Garg said they are planning to start coaching in the coming months and the decision to begin such a program was taken "independently".

According to the notification, the fee for three years is ₹1,50,000. The college students will be provided 25 percent scholarships. "The institute will first provide introductory classes to the students in June and then we will start student enrolment for coaching. The decision was taken independently and the university was not informed about it," he said.

"We have decided to allot the seminar room to the institute for weekends to conduct classes. Maximum 80 students will be allowed to enroll in the class," added Mr. Garg.

Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said an inquiry would be undertaken on the matter as the colleges are not allowed to do so. "Colleges are not allowed to do so. They are an educational institution. They cannot start giving coaching to students. I will call an inquiry into it. They are purely academic institutes for academic purposes. They cannot only give coaching to those who pay and leave other students behind," he said.

Alok Panday, also a professor at Ramanujan College, responded by saying if colleges wish to provide coaching, they should charge a nominal fee.

"These colleges are charging lakhs from the students for coaching, We are raising the matter and will ensure such activities are stopped, If they want to give coaching, they should charge a nominal fee," he said.

