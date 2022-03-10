19-year-old student to death stabbed in Uttar Pradesh

A 19-year-old student was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Wednesday.



The incident, according to the police, took place when the victim was going to attend his coaching classes.



The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.



The deceased has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Karmahi village.



Meanwhile, Pratapgarh police said that the victim's family members have accused Suraj Rawat and two others of killing the intermediate student.



Two police teams have been formed in to ensure the arrest of Suraj and two of his accomplices.



Family members of the victim, along with the locals, blocked vehicular movement near Patti road, demanding the arrest of the killer.



Heavy police force has been deployed to defuse the tension.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:10 PM IST