19 year old girl student ends life over love affair

Coimbatore: According to authorities, a 19-year-old girl student ended her life in the dorm room of a private coaching institute near, Kovilpalayam.

The girl, who was studying for the NEET exams at a private coaching centre, allegedly took the drastic move because of a love affair, according to authorities.

Fellow students who returned to the hostel noticed the girl hanging from the ceiling of her room late on Friday.





Preliminary inquiry revealed that there was no possibility of her taking the extreme step for fear of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to medical courses).





It is learnt that the student, a resident of Vadavalli, had a love affair with a batchmate, who left for his native place-Madurai, after his parents came to know about it, police said.





The girl was said to be upset over the development and did not attend classes on Friday citing health reasons. A few batchmates, who returned to the hostel room, noticed the girl hanging from the ceiling and immediately informed the authorities and the police.





Police personnel, who reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the government hospital here for post-mortem.





Police reportedly recovered a few letters and SMSes from her mobile phone and further investigations are on.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:38 PM IST