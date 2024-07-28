18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Jaipur

Representational image |

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Jaipur allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Friday. The deceased lived with her parents in Vidyadhar Nagar. She reportedly appeared for the NEET UG 2024 exam in May. The deceased was identified as Yati Agarwal. On Friday morning, neighbours found Yati in critical condition and quickly alerted the police. She was rushed to the hospital but, was declared dead upon arrival.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Rakesh Khyaaliya, the station house officer of Vidyadhar Nagar, provided further details. "Yati lived with her parents in Vidyadhar Nagar and attended a local coaching centre to prepare for NEET. The incident happened around 3 AM on Friday. Her neighbours found her in a critical state and informed the police. She was promptly taken to the hospital but could not be saved," he said.

Officer Khyaaliya stated that Yati hosted a birthday celebration on Friday night. Her first attempt at the NEET was in May, but she reportedly failed to clear the exam. Among her possessions was a suicide note in which she expressed her regret to her parents for not living up to their expectations. Following a postmortem examination, Yati's remains were returned to her relatives. The incident is still being looked into, according to the police.