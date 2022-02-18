18-year-old Delhi girl creates online story-telling platform, aims to preserve Indian storytelling culture

An Indian student who just graduated from Class 12 has created an online storytelling platform called 'Suno Story' to engage people and kids in oral storytelling, preserving Indian culture.

The 18-year-old girl of Delhi named Peehu Agarwal told that "In the increasing era of urbanization, the number of nuclear families is increasing more, but in joint families even today such stories are told from grandmother or grandmother, which not only teach us to win the struggle in life but also make us an ideal citizen and inspire too."

Additionally, she said that the idea for a platform like this was born out of the stories her grandmother would share. Peehu noticed that not many children have their grandparents with them. Therefore, with the intent of sharing stories with them, she proceeded with the idea with the help of her father.

Pihu tells that there was a time when sitting in her grandmother's lap, they would wander into the world of tales.

However, as time passed, families became smaller, and the struggle to earn a living and work left the grandmother's world behind. In such a situation, it was imperative to save the heritage which we inherited from our ancestors, she said.

"For this purpose, I started a website named Suno Story. It has more than three hundred stories. Most of the stories are in Hindi," she added.

But now the next generation has to narrate these tales and if Indian culture is to be taken forward, then its digitization is necessary. The Internet is such a medium today that it can be broadcast to more people in a short amount of time, she said. With her determination, Peehu Agarwal of Delhi is compiling stories through an online platform named Suno Story. More than four thousand people have joined his campaign and more than three hundred stories have been delivered to the people.

"I have partnered with 12 schools in Delhi to bring oral storytelling to more than 7,000 students; Cultivated a diverse selection of content, across multiple regional languages and created a special series of videos on Indian festivals and holidays to celebrate multiculturality", said Peehu who passed out from Mother's International School in Delhi.

Peehu Aggarwal says that any resident of any state of the country can share his story on Suno Story. "We suggest people have a story of at least two minutes. Then we ask people to upload it. Then we have a team of seven friends who listen closely to these stories," she said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:59 PM IST