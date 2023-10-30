 18 Arrested In Karnataka For Malpractice In KEA Exam
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted exams on Saturday to hire First Division Assistants (FDA) for different boards and corporations. On the same day, Karnataka police arrested 18 individuals for suspected malpractice during these examinations.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
18 arrested for malpractice in KEA exam | IANS

The Karnataka police apprehended 18 individuals on suspicion of cheating during the recruitment exam conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday. Nine people were arrested in Kalaburgi, and another nine in Yadgir district. Among those detained, five were found providing answers via phone.

The KEA had organized the exam on Saturday to fill positions for First Division Assistant (FDA) roles in various boards and corporations. Notably, the kingpin of Karnataka's Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, R D Patil, was also implicated in the case after one of the caught candidates disclosed Patil's involvement in the malpractice.

As reported by The Indian Express, an officer said, "We have been able to arrest aspirants who were in eight different examination centres”

A candidate identified as Thrimurthy from Afzalpur was caught during the examination with a Bluetooth device in his ear and a receiver concealed near his abdomen.

As per the police, Thrimurthy's brother, Ambareesh, was transmitting the answers to him from outside the examination center. Upon inquiry, they revealed that associates of R.D. Patil provided them with the answer key.

According to a police officer, KEA officials conducted a raid and discovered a student using a Bluetooth device to receive answers from an external source. Upon detaining this individual, they realised that others were also involved in this cheating operation.

article-image

