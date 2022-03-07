16,000 out of 20,000 Indians evacuated so far by Govt

With thousands of Indian Nationals being brought from war-stricken Ukraine under operation Ganga, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Murleedharan on Monday appreciated the efforts taken by the Indian mbassies to help Indians, mostly students amid the conflict.

Murleedharan said, "Out of 20,000 Indian citizens, we have managed to evacuate more than 16,000 citizens. Around 3,000 citizens are still there in the neighbouring countires of Ukraine. Around 600 students are there in Sumy area."

"The Embassy is making arrangements to evacuate them," he added.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:13 PM IST