16 Students Face Inquiry Notices for Protesting Outside JNU VC's Residence

NEW DELHI: According to an official notification, four representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) along with 12 hostel presidents have reportedly been given an inquiry notice. This inquiry notice is regarding a protest that they conducted outside the Vice Chancellor's residence. The students have to appear in front of the proctor for the inquiry related to this matter on November 7, 2023.

No immediate was reaction was given by the Proctor N Janardhana Raju in relation to this matter. On the basis of a complaint received by the chief security officer regarding the involvement of the students in the protest conducting on September, 19, 2023, outside of the VC's residence.

According to a report by The Indian Express, one of the students who have received the notice and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, "Students of JNUSU and hostel presidents demonstrated outside the residence of the vice-chancellor after water supply in at least five hostels were halted for several days,"

"Till date, some of these hostels which house around 700-800 students face shortage of water with the supply running for only five hours a day," she added.

On Sunday, the JNUSU has arranged a meeting of all students' organizations to discuss this matter further and get a clear view of the situation. Reportedly, The students' union has decided to negotiate with the proctor and will pay a visit to the proctor's office on Monday.

