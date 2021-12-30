15-18 age group vaccination: Parents would like their kids vaccinated but fear side-effects

While Omicron keeps its hold over the country, it is generally felt that parents are not keen to inoculate their kids. Most, apparently, worry over ‘reactions’ post the vaccination, others want a thorough ‘study’ conducted on the vaccine before it is administered on children.

Even while the fear of extended closure of schools beyond winter vacations looms large, the debate over the vaccination of children has taken centre stage among parents. According to municipal authorities, teen vaccination registration will start on January 3, for the age group between 15-18 and from January 3 itself, they can register on the CoWIN app using their school ID cards. Vaccination centres are also being planned in schools and colleges. As of now, only Covaxin is allowed for the vaccination of this particular age group.

Omicron figures are on the rise in Mumbai and this makes the need to vaccinate the young even stronger. Sudhir Ghogle, a parent of a 15-year-old boy said that since the vaccine remains Covaxin, one can breathe a sigh of relief since it has been tried and tested on others before and the side effects are not alarming. “I would like my child to be vaccinated if I am sure the reactions are taken care of.”

Dr. Rajendra Gadekar, a parent and an MBBS, MD by profession had a more scientific answer to the debate. "Our bodies are not prone to new variants every time. Scientists conduct clinical trials that are divided into three stages. The third experiment is conducted on humans after the first two trials have been completed successfully. Trials were evidently conducted because the government had already made a decision. Our bodies must be immunized in order for life to exist. As a result, these vaccine and immunization programmes are required for the next generation. This vaccine drive for the younger section should be taken more seriously, and I will register my child as soon as possible."

Other parents feel the same about vaccination for their children. Mr. Rajiv Shah, a parent of a 16-year-old girl said, " We will surely go for vaccination of my daughter and try to register her as soon as possible. I will try from the first week itself. The elders in the family have had two doses and not faced any problems.”

Some parents still have a few reservations with regard to vaccination. Rajashree Chitalkar, a parent of a 17-year-old boy, said that she may not register her son immediately. “ I'll wait for a while and see how other children adapt to the vaccines. When adult vaccines were first introduced, there were some downsides. So I'm going to wait, see how the city is reacting, and only then allow my child to be vaccinated."

A similar sentiment was echoed by another mother of a 16-year-old. Mrs. Shaiji Joseph said it is important that her child, like others, should be inoculated as youngsters roam everywhere. “My neighborhood is quite crowded and I would want my child to be inoculated at the earliest. But I would still prefer to wait and check how the vaccine is performing with young adults. We took Covishield and had no reactions anyway, but for my child, I want to be doubly sure and only then register.”

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:28 PM IST