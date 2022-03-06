133 more Telugu students return from Ukraine

On Sunday, a total of 133 Telugu students who had been stranded in war-torn Ukraine came home.

Of them, 105 students were from Telangana. They arrived in Delhi from various neighbouring countries of Ukraine.



The students were brought to Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, where state officials provided meals and other arrangements for them. At Telangana Bhavan, Telangana Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal welcomed and interacted with the students.

With the latest batch, the number of Telangana students who were evacuated from Ukraine rose to 595. Officials said 109 students had returned home on Saturday.





A batch of 28 students of Andhra Pradesh also landed in Mumbai on Sunday. With this the number of students from the state, who returned home so far, has gone up to 457.





Officials said they made arrangements for the travel of students arriving in Mumbai and Delhi to different airports like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bangalore as per their choice and from there to travel by buses or trains to their hometowns.





The evacuation had started on February 26. The students from both the Telugu states have arrived by flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The flights had taken off from Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Rzeszow (Poland), Kocise (Slovakia) and Suceava (Romania).

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 03:58 PM IST