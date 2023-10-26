124 Schools Inaugurated By The Union Minister Under PM-SHRI Scheme In Haryana

Twitter - @dpradhanbjp

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar jointly inaugurated 124 new Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India in the state, marking the first phase of this initiative led by the Haryana School Education Department, Rohtak.

During the event, the Union Minister emphasized that these schools, part of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) program, will stand as beacons of excellence, offering 21st-century modern education.

He expressed confidence that the PM-SHRI schools will enhance the potential of school education in Haryana, ultimately benefiting the state's children and their growth.

The minister highlighted the significant role played by the new education policy in shaping students' growth across all aspects of their curriculum. He praised the education sector in Haryana, recognizing the state as an emerging leader in education.

Furthermore, he stressed the promotion of skill and technology-based education, emphasizing the use of the mother tongue in the new education policy. The second phase of the scheme will introduce an additional 128 schools.

The first phase received an allocation of Rs. 85 crore from the central government for establishing these schools. The PM SHRI scheme aims to provide quality education for comprehensive student development, equipping them with essential skill sets to become well-rounded individuals.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted pictures of the inauguration event on his official X handle and wrote, "The inauguration of PM-Shri Schools in Haryana is a Vijayadashami gift from the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to the people of the state. Today, along with Honorable Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar , Shri Kanwar Pal ji and @drarvindksharma ji, dedicated 124 PM-Shri schools to the people of Haryana under the first phase. Today is a historic day towards ensuring a bright future for the children of Haryana through advanced and quality education by bringing NEP to the ground. I wish everyone good luck on this occasion."

The centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme seeks to strengthen government-managed schools and develop over 14,500 schools nationwide.

In addition, the Haryana Chief Minister announced that 4,000 play-way schools in the state will now be recognized as Bal Vatika Schools. There are plans to establish a similar number of additional schools in the future. Anganwadi centers have also been transformed into schools, incorporating sports and play into children's education.

