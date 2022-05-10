Ministry of Culture's Jigyasa quiz: 13-18-year-olds apply

The Indian Oil Corporation along with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas, and the Kalam Center have started the ‘Jigyasa: AKAM Quiz’ that offers a scholarship of 55lakh rupees to the winners. Participants in the age group of 13 to 18 (as of March 31, 2022) will be eligible to play the pre-qualifier round.

Jigyasa has been launched to create awareness and further the knowledge of Indian heritage through the means of technology, innovation, and inclusive learning. Jigyasa is the largest ever quiz organized by India with the expected reach of 2 crore young adults.

The quiz has been made available in 17 languages and the final round is to be held in New Delhi. Participants in the age group of 13 to 18 will have to play the pre-qualifier round, followed by the District round, State round, Regional round, and eventually the National round. The other participants and those who do not make it through the qualifier can participate in the Play Along rounds and answer 5 questions every day. The quiz has been made available to International Students as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:18 PM IST