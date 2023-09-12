117 Madrasas In Uttarakhand To Teach Sanskrit To Students As Per New Curriculum

Uttarakhand Madrasas' To Teach Sanskrit To Students | File Photo (representational Pic)

The students of the Madrasas in Uttarakhand will be taught Sanskrit language as part of their curriculum. As per the reports, 117 Madrasas in the state will follow the NCERT's pattern and Sanskrit will be part of this curriculum. Chairman of Uttarakhand Waqf Board, Shadab Shams has confirmed the news that madrasas across state will now teach Sanskrit to the Muslim students.

Citing the example of Razia Sultana, a Muslim scholar in Sanskrit, he said, "Uttarakhand is a Devbhoomi (land of God), if Sanskrit is not taught here, then where?" "The Muslim society wants change; they are happy with the upgradation of the madrasas." added Shams.

Razia is currently translating the holy Quran into Sanskrit language. Reports suggest that Razia will be part of the state level education committee of the Waqf Board.

Demand was raised 6 years ago

The demand to teach Sanskrit was raised in 2017 too by the Madrasa Welfare Society (MWS). The MWS members had written a letter to the then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat demanding Sanskrit to be taught in Madrasas but the government that time refused to teach Sanskrit in madrasas.

Computers in Madrasas

The chairman further said that madrasas registered with the waqf board are being modernized. In this process tablets and computers will also be provided to children to teach technical knowledge.