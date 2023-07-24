 11-year-old Student in Telangana Hangs Self While Imitating YouTube Videos
An 11-year-old boy died by hanging while imitating YouTube videos in Telangana.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: An 11-year-old boy died by hanging while imitating YouTube videos in Telangana.

The shocking incident occurred in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Uday, a class 6 student, was found hanging in a room at his house in Kishtanaik Tanda of Yellareddypet mandal.

The boy was said to be addicted to watching videos on YouTube.

After dinner on Sunday night, Uday went into a room while watching the videos on a mobile phone and locked the room.

When the parents knocked on the door after some time, there was no response.

Panicked over this, they broke open the door and to their utter shock found Uday hanging.

The boy hanged himself by using a piece of cloth tied to a nail.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital at mandal headquarters but doctors declared him dead.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

