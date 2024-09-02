11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive

11 Aspirants Dead After Taking Physical Exam For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive | Representational Image

In a shocking incident, as many as 11 aspirants lost their lives during the ongoing physical examinations for the purpose of recruiting excise constables in Jharkhand. Reportedly, hundreds of the aspirants have also fallen ill after the exam.

The physical examination was part of a recruitment drive for hiring police constables. As of August 30, 2024, 1,27,772 candidates had taken part in the drive, and 78,023 of them—21,582 of them women—had qualified, according to Jharkhand police. The drive begin on August 22 and will end tomorrow, September 3.

Cause of death

Some contenders lost their lives doing the 10-kilometer run in the intense heat. Doctors fear that some applicants may have boosted their performance with energy drinks or stimulants, which could have caused cardiac arrests or asphyxia. Prolonged waiting in a queue and intense heat have also been mentioned as contributing causes to these accidents, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to the report, police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the deaths and has filed unnatural death complaints.



“During the recruitment process, a total of 11 candidates have lost their lives, which includes one in Ranchi, two in Giridih, two in Hazaribagh, four in Palamu, and one each in Musabani and Sahibganj,” said IG (Operations) AV Homkar, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Sufficient preparations, such as medical personnel, medications, ambulances, and drinking water, have been made at all centres per the directive of Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the remaining of the exams. Additionally, it was decided not to have candidates run in the afternoon and to hold the race at 4:30 am, reported TNIE.