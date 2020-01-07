FPJ Editorial: Defiling a university campus

Ugly eruption of violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening marks a new low in the premier seat of education in the national capital.

The highly regarded JNU, beneficiary of a disproportionately high allocation of funds as compared to all other central universities, also boasts of a highly politicised and ideologically-driven faculty and student body.

Tension was simmering in the university for some time, with a dominant section of the students’ union opposing registration for a new semester while having boycotted the previous semester exams.

Incidents of stray clashes between groups for and against registration had occurred regularly since early last month. In fact, anti-registration students had beaten up a group of students allegedly affiliated to the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP.

It is alleged that those against registration had earlier vandalised computers and the internet server meant for student registration. On Sunday evening when a group of teachers held their own protest — not an uncommon feature in JNU — there were verbal clashes between them and a group of students.

Sometime later, it seems, a group of masked men armed with sticks and stones raided the students’ hostels, roughing up even students’ union president. Several students were injured, a couple of them needing hospitalisation.

All this while the police stood by at the university gate, waiting for permission to enter the campus. The visuals of masked men were shown on news television. The incident was roundly condemned by all sections, with senior ministers in the Modi Government mincing expressing outrage at the descent of the premier seat of learning into a hotbed of ugly physical intimidation and bullying.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an inquiry. It is unfortunate that JNU is increasingly attracting notice for everything else other than excellence in academic excellence.

For a rare Nobel laurate or other such achiever, a high percentage of faculty and students seem to make a mark only for engaging in partisan political battles. Instead of exchange of ideas and ideological contestation in a calm, peaceful atmosphere, JNU seems always to be in the agitation mode.

In recent months, students joined by a section of teachers have forced a lock-down against a modest increase in hostel fees. Rupees ten monthly for accommodation they seem to believe is their birthright.

Why should anyone sympathise when those well into their late 30s and 40s clinging to JNU studentships as parasites without ever seeming to finish whatever studies they are supposed to be pursuing, that is if anything?

A sense of perspective is necessary to realise the full extent of the degradation of the well-cosseted university from the high ideals enshrined in its founding document.

Subsidy for those coming from poor families is most welcome but the university cannot be allowed to be a battleground for advancing extraneous agendas. Perpetrators of Sunday’s violence must be tracked down and punished most stringently.