Economy to be big challenge in 2020

Undoubtedly, the most important development in the political sphere in the year that ends on Wednesday was the reelection of the Modi Government. That he should win a far bigger mandate than he did in the 2014 parliamentary contest was an extraordinary achievement.

Overcoming five years’ of anti-incumbency, customary disenchantment stemming from unfulfilled election promises and the normal acts of omission and commission did not seem to diminish his own popularity.

He carried the NDA campaign single-handedly on his shoulders, not only winning a record 303 seats for the BJP but also helping the allies to win handsomely in seats allocated to them.

Despite opposition alliances, the most notable being the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav tie-up in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, despite a very loud and scurrilous campaign by Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal, the BJP on its own won a thumping majority.

It pulverised the Opposition, leaving it to nurse its wounds for months. The immediate upshot of a humiliating defeat was the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President.

The grand old party failed to win for the second time in a row one-tenth of the seats required to merit the official post of the Leader of the Opposition.

Overnight the Congress was thrown into convulsions with a number of party leaders leaving the drowning ship. For weeks of turmoil and uncertainty the Congress Party was in the throes of an existentialist crisis. Temporary reprieve however was arranged when Sonia Gandhi returned, but this time as stop-gap President.

Now, as we enter the new year, there is speculation that the son might soon come back to occupy the hereditary ‘gaddi’. Elsewhere, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP parted company in bitterness, having burnt their fingers fighting together, they now vowed not to team up ever again.

The two parties are since lying low, waiting for Modi to provide an opening. Notably, the deep-seated anger against the Modi Government which found a release following the enactment of the new citizenship law a couple of weeks ago has the Opposition instigating the community with an eye on its own bounce-back to relevance nationally.

Despite ousting the BJP from power in a number of states in the outgoing year and the previous year, the Opposition continues to be lackluster at the central level.

With four years and five months left of Modi 2.0, there seems to be little light at the end of the tunnel for a highly confused, divided and demoralised anti-Modi brigade.

The show of solidarity Opposition leaders put up occasionally, for instance, on Sunday at the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren Government in Jamshedpur, ends up merely as a photo-op with real unity eluding the highly ambitious chieftains of small fiefdoms.

In the meanwhile, Modi, undaunted by criticism and abuse, continues to push ahead with his ideological agenda.

The complete neutering of Article 370, criminalisation of triple talaq and now, the re-writing of the 2005 Citizenship Act to fast-track citizenship for the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries advances the Hindutva agenda like nothing before it.

The icing on the Hindutva cake being served by Modi 2.0 ,of course, is the go-ahead to construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya thanks to a judicial pronouncement.

In a few short months in his second term Modi has accomplished more for the Sangh Parivar than he did in his entire first five-year term or Vajpayee did in nearly six years as prime minister. But emotional, sentimental issues, however important, must yield priority to the bread and butter issues.

As we enter 2020, the economy is in a downward spiral, despite a share market boom, the corporate sector is not growing, fresh investment has petered out and the general mood in boardrooms across the business world is downbeat.

India needs another round of big-bang reforms, particularly of land, labour and farm produce marketing. It is notable that with only three months left in the current financial year, disinvestment target of Rs1.05 lakh crore is not even a quarter fulfilled.

In short, economy poses the greatest challenge to Modi in the New Year. He can be trusted to take care of the Opposition, his real test lies in proving to the poor and underprivileged that he can take good care of their well-being.