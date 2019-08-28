Men are from Mars, women are from Earth

There was a startling photograph seen a few days back of female scientists sticking on moustaches and thick beards on their faces, in a symbolic gesture to be taken as seriously as male scientists.

It is an old gender stereotype that girls are not as good at maths and science as boys; it has been debunked many times over, but female scientists—if at all there are hired for important projects—routinely face gender discrimination.

This led to a photo exhibition and documentary called The Bearded Lady Project: Challenging The Face Of Science. According to the website, the project’s mission is twofold.

“First, to celebrate the inspirational and adventurous women who choose to dedicate their lives in the search of clues to the history of life on earth.

And second, to educate the public on the inequities and prejudices that exist in the field of science, with special emphasis on the geosciences. In 2014 Dr. Ellen Currano and Lexi Jamieson Marsh met for dinner.

Both were frustrated with the way they were treated within their professions; both women working in a traditionally male-dominated fields. To lighten the mood, Ellen suggested putting a fake beard on her face as a way to “finally be able to do her job” and fit the mould.

To her surprise, Lexi took that suggestion seriously and ran with it. The next morning, the two joined forces, collaborating art and science to begin The Bearded Lady Project: Challenging the Face of Science. This project is ever expanding.

What started out as a simple concept for a five-minute video commentary bloomed into a documentary short film. From there The Bearded Lady Project has continued to grow with interest, support and love from these underrepresented scientists.

In 2019 we have created feature length live-action documentary and a touring fine art portrait exhibition. We hope our films and portrait series will inspire young women to pursue a career in the geosciences (or the field of their choosing, not society’s).”

This brings us to a very different type of gender stereotyping in the recent hit film Mission Mangal (directed by Jagan Shakti), that women may achieve whatever they want, provided they remain feminine (dressed in saris, with mangalsutras around their necks and gajras in their hair) and do not neglect their domestic duties.

The film opens with ISRO scientist Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) praying and doing that ‘fanning holy smoke over the home’ ritual; it is an important day for her, the GSLV satellite is to be launched, but in her household, nobody is bothered.

She fixes breakfast, the daughter complains of the toothpaste getting over, so she picks up a rolling pin to squeeze out the last bit. The iron is on the blink, so she makes her son who is glued to the computer until then sit on her crumpled saree. The husband is requested to pay the electricity bill but he behaves as if he has been asked to move a mountain.

It makes one wonder about the years spent in marriage before this day—in spite of having a wife with a (presumably) busy work life, the husband is an unsupportive dolt, and the kids incapable of doing the most mundane tasks like buying their own toothpaste.

Later, it turns out that the son is secretly studying the Koran to convert his religion. The daughter lies about her whereabouts and goes drinking and dancing to a pub. There is an unspoken rebuke built into these scenes—see…if you pay too much attention to your career, your family life will be in ruins.

During the launch, a silly error by Tara ends up wrecking it and the project director, Rakesh Dhawan (played by Akshay Kumar) chivalrously takes on the blame and accepts banishment to the neglected Mars division.

Later, when there are budget problems in the Mars Orbiter Mission undertaken by Dhawan on a dare--because a NASA snob said it couldn't be done--Tara suggests that they use equipment from another project that is on hold.

"Why waste, na?” she says. Dhawan comments that women turn leftovers from dinner into breakfast. Their superior quips, "Can’t you women tell the difference between home science and space science?” Mission Mangal constantly condescends women, and has a laughably slapdash attitude to space sciences.

The lower grade scientists assigned to Dhawan include four women, one of whom is mocked because she cannot drive; another is nagged by her mother-in-law for her childlessness (she is also fat-shamed by Tara with a truly tasteless dialogue).

The single woman among them smokes, drinks and sleeps around, and immediately becomes a lust object for the young-ish single man in the group. (The other man is old and on the verge of retirement.)

That wonderful photo of women celebrating the Mangalyaan launch--which seems to have inspired Mission Mangal (that and the Hollywood film Hidden Figures)--was of administrative staff, not scientists.

The mission had three women on the team (among 14 men) - Could they not conjure up or adapt from real, inspiring stories? The film is a big hit, as was only to be expected, because Akshay Kumar is a box-office magnet, but also in some measure due to its trendy faux feminism.

This is the kind of attitude many women achievers in conservative societies have to face—they are “allowed” to reach for the skies, but they have to ensure that the gas cylinder is replenished on time (because the husband can’t even pick up the phone to order it), and there are hot puris on the dining table.

It is the woman’s primary job to make sure the husband is not inconvenienced, and the kids do not go astray. The boat of gender status quo must not be rocked.

At the time of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar tweeted a poem from the promo:

Yeh kangan shor machaayega, ek sapna raat jagaayega

Jitna ooncha ho asmaan, yeh sindoor door tak jaayega!

Mangalsutra gale mein hai aur mangal pe hai nazar gadi

Bharat ki beti ki udaan kal saara jag dohraayega

Yeh sindoor door tak jaayega

Hai aankhon mein brahmand basa, kaajal se hai itihaas racha

Yeh naya naya sa swabhiman ek nayi subaah le aayega

Yeh sindoor door tak jaayega

Anginat sitaaron se tera aanchal hardam aabad rahega

Yeh kaanch ki chudiyon ka loha sadiyon tak sabko yaad rahega

Yeh teen rang ka dhwaj apna tere dam pe lehraayega

Yeh sindoor door tak jaayega

Maybe it is time for Indian female scientists to reach out for that beard!

Deepa Gahlot is a Mumbai based columnist, critic and author.