Marina at Bhaucha Dhakka; MbPT global tender next week

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is set to float a global tender next week for the Marina construction work estimated at cost of Rs360 crore. The new marina with a facility to park 300 yachts is proposed at Prince’s Dock near Passenger Terminal at Bhaucha Dhakka.

Interestingly, to make the ambitious project viable, MbPT will carry out the project on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Moreover, the interested and selected firm will get a concession period of 50 years, including three years for marina construction. It means, the operator will have the right to advertise, rent the space and conduct tourism-related activities on profit-sharing basis with the port authority, explained the official.

The development of marina is one of the several projects envisaged on the Eastern Water Front. The yachts and boats registered with Mumbai Port Trust and currently parked near the Gateway of India will be provided a new parking facility at the marina, Bhaucha Dhakka, once ready, decongesting the Gateway.

According to the document accessed by this newspaper, the signing of agreement is expected to be finished by this July-end, once the expected responses are received. Thereafter, the project is aimed to begin by the end of January 2021, and will be expected to complete in three years.

The work involves designing of Marina and its ancillary system, as per the International standard for 300-yacht capacity. Basin excavation from land, provision of pontoons and vessels docking system, construction of ancillary buildings, walkway, shipyard and commercial area and other amenities that include bunkering, fire fighting, water supply, electricity etc. Moreover, it will have outerpaving, street furniture and green areas apart from building dry stock storage in shipyard.