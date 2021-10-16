e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Youth Congress holds protest near Union Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri's house over rising fuel prices

Representative Image | AFP

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders and workers staged a protest on Saturday against rising fuel prices near Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence on Akbar Road here.

The protesters, raising slogans against the Central government, were stopped by the police near Puri's residence, said IYC media in charge Rahul Rao.

Petrol and diesel price on Saturday was hiked again by 35 paise a litre to take retail rates across the country to new record highs.

With this hike, petrol is now at Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals, while diesel has touched the 100-level in a dozen states.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.49 a litre and Rs 111.43 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.15 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.22.

This is the third straight day of 35 paise per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:09 PM IST
