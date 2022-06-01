Weather update: Light rain with thunderstorm, gusty winds likely over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for next 2 hours

New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road in New Delhi, Monday, May 23, 2022. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains early morning brought much-needed respite from the heat wave in Delhi. | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday alerted of light rain with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty wind over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours. Earlier in the day, the weather department said that the national capital may witness a thundery development and winds gusting upto 30 kmph and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of Delhi may also see thunder activity on Wednesday which will keep the temperatue in check, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology).

A heatwave is unlikely in Delhi for a week, he said. A ravaging thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummeled the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt.

It was the first storm with a wind speed of 100 kmph or more since June 9, 2018, when Palam had logged a wind speed of 104 kmph, a Met department official said. A moderate thunderstorm hit the city on April 23.

There is a greater chance of sudden development of such powerful thunderstorms in May and June due to high temperatures and high humidity. Such developments cannot be predicted a day or two in advance, said an IMD official told PTI.

An east-west trough is running from Haryana to Bangladesh at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand may witness scattered light rainfall, the Met office said.