We have to learn to live with COVID-19: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, says 'meeting with experts and DDMA on April 20 amid rising cases'

As Delhi is witnessing a slight spike in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that we will have to learn to live with covid as it will stay in some capacity, however he said that strict action will be taken if it increases more.

Speaking on the rise in cases, Sisodia said that the government will be holding a meeting with experts and DDMA on April 20.

"We have to learn to live with COVID-19 as it will stay in some capacity; we will take strict action if it increases more. For now, there's no need to panic. The counts are incoming, so we have a meeting with experts & DDMA on April 20," Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, several scientitsts have said that the focus should be on hospital admissions that have remained the same or changed just marginally underscoring that the uptick is not an indication of a fourth wave in the country at this point.

The removal of COVID-19 restrictions, including schools reopening for offline classes, increased socialising and economic activity may be driving the spike in the national capital and its surrounding areas, and some other pockets, they said.

Given the epidemiological and scientific evidence, the current rise in cases in Delhi is not the start of the fourth wave.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent with 501 fresh cases, according to health department data. The last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent), officials said.

This is in sharp contrast to India's overall positivity rate of 0.31 per cent recorded by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday when 1,247 coronavirus infections were reported.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:47 PM IST