'We are hardcore patriots': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says case against Satyendar Jain is 'fraud' | ANI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday defended his minister Satyendar Jain, who has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in a money laundering case, saying the case against him is "fraud". Kejrwal asserted that his party leaders are "hardcore patriots".

"It's a fraud case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are fraud. He has been arrested in view of politics," said Kejriwal.

Jain, who holds various portfolios including health, home and power in the Kejriwal government in Delhi, was arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday. He was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Tuesday, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Jain's custodial interrogation for 14 days.

He said there was a chequered layer of money and the agency was trying to find out if the accused was laundering somebody else's money and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

"The money hasn't stopped at Rs 4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don't have, but the accused is aware," the SG said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail.

So far, Jain has been evasive in his replies to the agency, he alleged.

The ED said the custody was required to find out where eventually the money came from.

"This is not a one-time offence. This is of a recurring nature which may still be going on. He (Jain) may be able to throw light during custodial interrogation," he said.

