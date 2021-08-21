Watch Video: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties rakhi to colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution And Ministry of Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan and tied rakhi to her Cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at her residence in New Delhi.

While sharing photos of the two on Twitter, the Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Naqvi wrote, "Just like every year, sister and Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Jyoti Ji tied Rakhi to me today on auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Thanks from bottom of my heart for your affection and blessings".

"May god bless you with more strength to continue your efforts towards welfare of weaker, backward and downtrodden sections with your commitment to Indian culture and traditions", Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha added.

"Dear brother, on the eve of Rakshabandhan, the holy festival of brother-sister affection, I am blessed to tie a rakhi to you. May you always keep your active contribution in the works of the national interest, I pray for your long life", Sadhvi Jyoti wrote while sharing the moments.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:04 PM IST