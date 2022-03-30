e-Paper Get App
Delhi

Watch Video: Shocking! Speeding car rams into pedestrian walking on Delhi footpath

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

New Delhi: In a shocking footage that has gone viral now, a speeding car runs over a man in Delhi's Janpath and drives away on Wednesday.

The chilling CCTV footage shows the SUV speeding in the Central Delhi area, after which it runs over a pedestrian, thereby killing him on the spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian, 39, has been identified by the police.

The driver of the car did not stop the car after the incident and is still missing, police told NDTV.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:40 PM IST