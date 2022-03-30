Watch Video: Shocking! Speeding car rams into pedestrian walking on Delhi footpath

New Delhi: In a shocking footage that has gone viral now, a speeding car runs over a man in Delhi's Janpath and drives away on Wednesday.
The chilling CCTV footage shows the SUV speeding in the Central Delhi area, after which it runs over a pedestrian, thereby killing him on the spot.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian, 39, has been identified by the police.
The driver of the car did not stop the car after the incident and is still missing, police told NDTV.
ALSO READMumbai: MACT orders bus owner to pay Rs. 49 lakhs to kin of hospital caretaker who died in road...
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)