Watch Video: Prepared to deal with 1 lakh cases per day, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid Omicron threat; here's all you need to know

Amid the Omicron threat in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a high-level meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials.

After the meeting, Kejriwal said his government is prepared to deal with 1 lakh cases per day. He also appealed to people with mild COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and not to rush to the hospitals.

"We've created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We're strengthening our home isolation management protocol," Kejriwal said.

"We appeal to persons with mild symptoms to stay at home, don't rush to hospital. Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling & also give a kit containing oximeter etc to them," he added.

The Delhi CM further said the government is increasing manpower and stocking medicines for the coming few months. "We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks," he added.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government clamped restrictions on cultural events, public gatherings and congregations linked to Christmas and New Year.

Banquet Halls, except for meetings, conferences, marriages and exhibitions, as per conditions prescribed by the authority, will also not be allowed to function.

The government has also re-imposed 50% capacity cap in bars and restaurants.

Again, no-mask, no-entry directive would be strictly enforced in shops and workplaces.

While cinemas, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity, auditoriums and assembly halls can seat only up to 50%. Exhibitions have also been allowed.

Delhi metro is allowed to function at 100% capacity, with up to 30 standing passengers allowed per coach.

The district magistrates, in turn, have been instructed to ensure no Christmas or New Year gatherings take place in the national capital. The DMs and DCPs shall deploy enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places.

The DMs have also been told to identify potential Covid super-spreader areas. "All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies, markets, and crowded places which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders of Coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA has said in the order.

Thursday, December 23, 2021