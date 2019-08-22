Watch Video: Man mercilessly beaten in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh following road rage incident

A person was brutally beaten by a group of at least three people following a road rage incident after the car he was travelling in was rammed into by another car in Punjabi Bagh. In a CCTV video of the incident, the victim is first thrown on the floor and then kicked with force on his head, chest and arms while one of the accused uses a stick-like object to attack. The victim alleged that accused persons looted Rs 15 lakh cash from his shop. He has survived the thrashing.

The entire incident of the assault is recorded on CCTV. In the footage, the shop owner is seen running and gets trapped by two men. We can see two distinct people entering the frame and one starts hitting him with large stick. Meanwhile, the victim is trying to get up, but the aggression of the man with yellow turban grows and he hits the victim’s head, slaps him. The man then throws him on the bundle of sacks. Other person standing at the corner then takes charge and slaps him.

Pushing him away, the victim manages to escape but gets snatched by the same person again. For a while the drama stops, the owner walks a step or two. Three four people then start hitting him in the corner as per the footage.

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital. An FIR has been registered in the Punjabi Bagh police station.

(With ANI inputs)