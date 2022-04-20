Watch Video: Eviction drive underway despite SC order to maintain status-quo at violence-hit Jahangirpuri in Delhi

New Delhi: Bulldozers continued to raze structures in Delhi's Jahangirpuri despite a Supreme Court order to halt the anti-encroachment drive in the area days after it witnessed communal clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to maintain status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

A few days after communal clashes erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has launched a 'special joint encroachment removal action programme' in the area on April 20 and 21.

Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh said "We have stopped anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri."

An anti-encroachment drive was lauched at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi for which 400 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

This morning, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak and other senior officers took stock of the area ahead of the eviction drive.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, state BJP President Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor, appealing to take action against illegal construction and encroachment in Jahangirpuri area by running bulldozer on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

"The anti-social elements and rioters have the protection of local AAP MLAs and corporation councillors, due to which they have done several illegal constructions and encroachments in Jahangirpuri area. Therefore, they should be identified and such constructions should be razed," Gupta urged in the letter while seeking strict action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Overall, nearly 25 people have been arrested by the police so far in connections with the violence that erupted after alleged stone pelting on a 'Shobha Yatra' in Jahangirpuri area. The widespread clashes left several people injured, including cops.

The Delhi Police has imposed National Security Act (NSA) on the five accused arrested in connection to the violence. The accused have been identified as Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshadi and Ahidi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:14 PM IST