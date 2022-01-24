Watch Video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mega campaign, urges Delhiites to share videos of work done by his govt

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a mega campaign under "Ek Mauka Kejriwal ko", urging citizens to make videos of work done by Delhi Govt- Schools, Hospitals, Zero Bills etc & share it online.

The CM also promised to have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said launching "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign.

He also appealed his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

