Watch Video: Delhi AAP councilor cleans up sewage drain, later supporters bath him with milk

New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party councilor from East Delhi on Tuesday jumped into a pool of sewage to clean it up in Shastri Park amid the escalating municipal elections.

Videos showed him in chest deep overflowing sewage drain while using a rake to clean the floating debris.

After the clean-up, his supporters bathed him in in milk, much in the style of actor Anil Kapoor in Bollywood blockbuster "Nayak". Videos of the milk bath have been widely circulated as well.

In his defense, Hasan said that the drain was overflowing and though the locals had complained to the BJP councillor and the local MLA, no help was provided. The local MLA is Anil Kumar Bajpai, a member of the BJP.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill – which will merge the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation -- is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:25 AM IST