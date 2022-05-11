Watch Video: Anti-enchroachment drive underway in Delhi's in Dwarka

New Delhi: The anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the national capital continued today, with bulldozers running in Dwarka's sector 3 on Wednesday.

The development comes soon after protests erupted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday, with hundreds of people physically blocking bulldozers and forcing the local municipal authority to abandon their demolition drive.

AAP MLA Mukesh Kumar was detained in Mangolpuri during anti-encroachment drive for disrupting the drive.

#WATCH | Delhi: An anti-encroachment drive is underway in Dwarka Sector 3. pic.twitter.com/hy2dR01BeT — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:48 PM IST