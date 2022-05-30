Watch Video: AAP says Satyendar Jain's arrest in 'fake case' with eye on upcoming Himachal Pradesh election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday evening said the arrest of its leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case is done with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the case against Jain is "fake" and added that he will soon be released.

"Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in-charge, so they hatched this fake arrest," said Singh. "This case highlights misuse of probe agencies...Soon he (Satyendar Jain) will be out as it's a baseless case...BJP is losing Himachal Pradesh polls...," he added.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that Jain has been held in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.

"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," Sisodia added.

Jain, 57, is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly polls are slated for later this year and the AAP is looking to make inroads into the state after its stupendous victory in Punjab earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning, ED officials said.

They alleged he was "evasive" in his replies.

The minister is expected to be produced before a designated court on Tuesday.

The arrest has been made by the federal agency in connection with alleged hawala dealings.

(With PTI inputs)