WATCH: Tent Godown In Delhi's Jaunpur Catches Fire; No Casualties Reported

A tent godown in Jaunapur, southwest Delhi, caught fire on Friday evening. The fire department responded quickly to the incident after receiving information about the blaze around 5.20 pm.

Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and as per the latest update, the fire is now under control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story...

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Trailer Catches Fire Driver Dies From Burns In Ashta

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)