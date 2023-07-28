 WATCH: Tent Godown In Delhi's Jaunpur Catches Fire; No Casualties Reported
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
A tent godown in Jaunapur, southwest Delhi, caught fire on Friday evening. The fire department responded quickly to the incident after receiving information about the blaze around 5.20 pm.

Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and as per the latest update, the fire is now under control.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story...

