Watch: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of Office Building On Delhi's Barakhamba Road, Efforts On To Contain Blaze

A fire has erupted within a important location in central Delhi, where numerous offices are located. The incident took place in the DCM building on Barakhamba Road, near Connaught Place. Immediate action was taken as ten fire engines were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries thus far. Visuals captured flames emanating from the ninth-floor windows of the building, with smoke enveloping the floor above.

As fire officials commenced extinguishing the fire, the area was subjected to a torrential downpour. A video of the operation depicts a fire truck directing a water jet towards the building, aided by the rainfall that assisted in dispersing the smoke.

The road's traffic flow has been impacted due to the incident, and senior officials from the fire department have arrived at the scene.

