Watch: Delhi Cop Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Bhajanpura Before It Gets Razed By Bulldozer, Video Goes Viral

A temple and Mazar was razed to the ground, on Sunday morning as part of anti-encroachment drive by PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

In a video that has surfaced over the internet, a police officer is seen bowing and praying before the Hanuman deity in the temple, before razing down the structure along with a Mazar. The visuals of ADCP Subodh Goswami offering prayers at the temple have gone viral. On Sunday (July 2) morning, an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken by PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. During the drive a temple and Mazar was razed to the ground.

The demolition

Speaking on the demolition and present at the spot was Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast. "Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the religious committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple and a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully," he said, reported ANI.

The structures were brought down for the construction of a flyover. The whole event happened peacefully without any untoward events.

A bulldozer being used to demolish two religious structures for the construction of a flyover, during a drive by PWD, at Bhajanpura area in New Delhi on Sunday. | -PTI

Religious structures demolished amid heavy police presence

Police said the decision to remove the two structures was taken at a "religious committee" meeting a few days ago and a proper dialogue was held with the residents and local leaders.

"Everything happened very peacefully," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said after the structures were removed by the Public Works Department (PWD) amid heavy deployment of police.

Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the area to ensure the PWD is provided all the necessary assistance.

Northeast Delhi is considered a communally sensitive area. It witnessed riots in 2020 in which over 50 people lost their lives and more than 250 were injured, reported PTI.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi tweeted about the demolition of the religious structures

"LG sir: Few days ago, I had written a letter requesting you to withdraw your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today a temple in Bhajanpura was demolished again. I request you again to ensure that temples and other religious structures are not demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She had written to Lt Governor V K Saxena on June 22 requesting him to withdraw the decision of demolition of religious places.

Her letter came following a row between locals and the authorities in east Delhi's Mandawali area when officials allegedly removed the grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple on June 22. It led to rumours that the authorities were there to demolish the temple, reported PTI.

