Thunderstorm, light to moderate rain likely in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, says IMD

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, the city received 1 mm rainfall. The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius as rains lashed some parts of the city, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora," the IMD said.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jahangirabad, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath, and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 8.55 am.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Saturday as IMD issued an orange alert for the city.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:41 AM IST