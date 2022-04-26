Tejasvi Surya to be questioned in connection with violence outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Mumbai: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been issued a notice by the Delhi Police, asking him to join the investigation into the attack on the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Protesters led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya vandalised property at Kejriwal’s house and clashed with the police during a demonstration against the AAP leader’s comments on the movie The Kashmir Files.



Some, including Surya, managed to reach the main gate of the residence, threw paint on the steel door, damaged a boom barrier and CCTV installed near the gate, police said.



The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in the incident so far.

“BJP Yuva Morcha demonstrated against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ridicule for the massacre of Kashmir Hindus. Yuva Morcha demands an unconditional apology from Kejriwal. The Yuva Morcha's protests will continue till they apologise. It has been the policy of the Aam Aadmi Party to make fun of Ram Mandir, to joke about Hindu deities, to question Batla House, to question surgical strikes,” Tejasvi Surya said.



According to a report by Indian Express, An officer from the Delhi Police Headquarters said the investigation officer, after discussing the matter with senior officials, sent the notice under CrPC Section 41A to Surya on WhatsApp. “The IO informed him about the case… (and) asked him to join the investigation on April 28 at Civil Lines police station,” a senior police officer said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:51 PM IST